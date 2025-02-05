Sheriff reassures migrant farm workers amid deportation fears

By Esteban Reynoso

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, California (KOVR) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spoke with migrant farmworkers to mitigate any fears some might have about President Trump’s deportation efforts.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow wanted to make it clear to them that if they’ve done nothing wrong, they have nothing to worry about.

“We just want you guys to know you don’t have to worry about the sheriff’s office or the police,” Sheriff Withrow told workers at a vineyard.

In mid-January, Sheriff Withrow posted a video to social media saying the sheriff’s office and Stockton Police Department would not enforce the federal immigration crackdown unless it involved criminals.

Sheriff Withrow tried to calm their nerves while reassuring them that the sheriff’s office is there to serve them, no matter their legal status.

“We hear people who are victimized and we hear, ‘If you call the cops, they’re gonna deport you,’ ” he said. “That breaks my heart because we’re here in law enforcement to protect people.”

Farmworker advocates like Luis Magana say these workers needed this as they have been filled with so much uncertainty and questions about what might come.

“If you’re robbed, or something really dangerous, they’ll intervene. It doesn’t matter. It has nothing to do with your immigration status,” Magana said.

Magana added that what Sheriff Withrow did “made a lot of people relax.”

Magana was there and helped coordinate this meetup. The sheriff’s office brought two deputies who spoke Spanish to help translate and answer questions.

There are fears in the migrant community of mass deportations or round-ups by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Social media posts and photos of ICE in the county have been spread around, sparking more questions.

“Don’t surround yourself with rumors or lies. They’re only looking for people who are dangerous. Criminals,” Magana said.

Magana said farm workers are returning to work on alert but with fewer fears.

“They need to fear us if they’re lawbreaking but if they’re not, then we are going to protect them from the bad guys,” Sheriff Withrow said.

