Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da King challenges Taylor Swift to Super Bowl bet

By Alexandra Simon

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ unofficial hype man Gillie Da King has issued a challenge to pop star and Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

In an Instagram video, Gillie said if the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl, he’ll wear Travis Kelce’s jersey for “three days straight” and do his famous “Blow the Whistle” dance in front of his souped-up Eagles mobile.

Swift, who grew up in Berks County, has been dating Kelce since 2023 and spent the last two seasons attending Chiefs games and cheering on the reigning Super Bowl champions with family and friends.

“We know somewhere deep down in your heart you’re an Eagles fan,” Gillie said in an appeal to Swift, “but sometimes love tangles and twists things, so we forgive you, Miss Taylor Swift.”

If the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Gillie challenged Swift to wear former Philadelphia center Jason Kelce’s jersey “not for three days, not even for 10 seconds.”

The 14-time Grammy winner will just need to wear Jason Kelce’s jersey and do Gillie’s dance for a mere four seconds.

“Do you accept the challenge, Miss Swift? We love you!” Gillie said. “Shoutout to all the Swifties!”

Taylor Swift has yet to respond to or accept Gillie’s challenge.

But aside from football and friendly sibling rivalries, Gillie had another request for Swift: Drop the brand of her signature red lip color.

“My wife wanted me to ask you where you get the red lipstick from. What brand is that, because she’s been trying to find it and can’t find it.”

It’s safe to assume Swift will be rocking that red lip with her Chiefs gear this weekend.

Gillie Da King started posting videos dancing in his driveway earlier in the Eagles season. The clips, which usually feature a rotating cast of neighbors who join in on the dance, have amassed millions of views and tons of copies from Eagles fans.

The rapper and podcaster even ended up in the Eagles locker room after Philadelphia beat the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game, where he danced to Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle” with the team.

Clad in an oversized Eagles hat and head-to-toe Philly gear, Gillie Da King’s moves have become the signature celebration of Philly fans this season.

“All this positive Energy Brings Positive Results,” he said in a recent post.

