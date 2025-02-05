Man making major progress losing weight after fall

By Johnette Magner

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — For weeks, the journey of Chris Harrell, a Texarkana man who began the year weighing approximately 800 pounds, has captured the attention of the community.

His story began tragically on New Year’s Eve when a fall left him unable to move. Since he couldn’t support his weight, Harrell called for EMS, who had to cut through the side of his house to help get him out.

Now, in an update on his condition, Harrell remains at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, where he has been undergoing intensive physical therapy and begun losing massive amounts of weight. The hospital, which was initially not equipped to handle a patient of his size, has worked tirelessly to provide him the necessary treatment.

“I couldn’t probably sit up on the side of the bed when I first got here,” Harrell shared. “But now I’m able to sit up, and during PT, we’re working on standing. I am able to stand up.”

After his fall, Harrell was transported to Christus St. Michael, where he spent the first two days on a mattress on the floor, awaiting a specialized bed to accommodate his size. For weeks, the hospital searched for a facility equipped to care for someone of his weight but was unable to find a suitable location.

Despite these challenges, Harrell has been slowly improving. This week he reports standing more times than he ever has before and is gaining strength with each physical therapy session.

“Today I stood more times than I have ever for longer periods than I ever have,” he said. “I’ve had two sessions today, and both times I was able to stand longer than before.”

Harrell’s sister, Kim Spalding, expressed relief that her brother’s spirits are improving as well. “His personality is coming back,” she said. “For a little while, he was kind of asleep. Now, he’s awake and his personality is back.”

In addition to physical recovery, Harrell is also focused on losing weight. He has already shed over 100 pounds since his admission to the hospital. Christus St. Michael has placed him on a specialized diet and begun him on Wegovy, a medication known for its proven weight loss benefits.

“I want to get healthy, and I’ll never allow this to happen again,” Harrell said. “I want to be healthy, mobile, and active. I want to interact with all the kids in my life. I just very much look forward to that.”

As of this week, Harrell now weighs 676 pounds, marking a significant milestone in his recovery. There is no word yet on when he might be able to return home.

