Family of man with autism shot by off-duty deputy reacts to probation sentence for shooter

By Neydja Petithomme

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Family members of a man with autism who was shot outside a Hendersonville apartment complex by an off-duty deputy shared their thoughts after the shooter received no prison sentence.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Joshua Rankin pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and received a suspended sentence of 15-30 months by Superior Court Judge William Stetzer, according to a news release from District Attorney Andrew Murray.

According to court records, on Feb. 23, 2024, the former Henderson County sheriff’s deputy was at his Brittany Place Apartments residence in Hendersonville when he was awoken by a disturbance in the parking lot outside of his residence.

Matthew Browning’s mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the incident happened during the early-morning hours when her son was going through one of his “moments.”

“Everything happened early morning around 7:05, I think, 7:10. Matthew was having a behavior and was taking his aggression out on the police cruiser that was part below our apartment building,” she said. “Mr. Rankin was woken up to what was going on but, he decided to take matters into his own hands and started shooting at Matthew and commanding Matthew to stop, but Matthew’s condition, he is not able to process.”

An SBI investigation revealed that the individual struck by the bullet was an autistic, non-verbal adult male. The investigation also revealed that the victim was most likely suffering from a medical episode, which caused him to punch and strike out at the service vehicle’s windshield and side mirror.

Murray said Rankin loudly announced that he was a deputy sheriff and commanded the adult male (Browning) to get away from the vehicle. According to records, Browning continued manipulating and twisting the service-issued vehicle’s mirror, without looking up or giving any indication that he heard or understood the commands.

Rankin then reportedly proceeded to discharge a round at Browning, which appeared from the video to ricochet in front of Browning. Browning didn’t react to the gunshot and continued to manipulate the side view mirror and bang on the windshield. The district attorney said Rankin then yelled several additional commands before discharging a second round from his balcony with his personal pistol.

Browning’s father, Matthew Browning Sr., believes the punishment does not fit the crime.

“I’m not, I’m not entirely happy. I feel like there should have been some kind of short-term jail,” he said. “We got folks with disability out in the community and if they’re here to protect, they need to be aware.”

After a preliminary investigation of the scene and interviewing Rankin, Murray said the lead investigator found that lethal force was not warranted as Rankin’s life was not endangered nor the lives of others possibly in the vicinity.

Rankin was arrested on scene and was terminated by Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin earlier on the same day.

As a convicted felon, Rankin will no longer be able to legally possess a firearm and will be prohibited from serving as a sworn law enforcement officer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.