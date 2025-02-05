Skip to Content
Dramatic rescue: Unconscious man saved from spinning, out-of-control boat in Volusia County

A man was rescued from an out-of-control boat Tuesday after he passed out
Published 11:40 AM

By Dacia Johnson

    DE LEON SPRINGS, Florida (WESH) — A man was rescued from an out-of-control boat Tuesday after he passed out, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

It happened on Lake Dias in DeLeon Springs, VSO said.

Crews were able to get close enough for Volusia County Fire Rescue Acting Division Chief and Technical Rescue Deputy Team Leader John Kyp to jump on board, stop the boat and get the patient to shore for further treatment.

The man is expected to make a full recovery, VSO said.

