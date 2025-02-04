Brockton, Massachusetts, man faces charges after chaotic carjacking attempt at dealership

By Veronica Haynes

NORWELL, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Brockton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he was accused of assaulting a police officer, threatening employees, and attempting to carjack an Uber driver’s vehicle and a police cruiser last week.

According to Norwell police, while Elishah Moore-Evans, 28, was taking an Uber to a car dealership, he became “agitated and aggressive during the transport making comments to the driver about ‘Dominicans taking all of the jobs.’”

When the man arrived at the dealership at 22 Pond St., which is listed as McLaren Boston, employees tried deescalating the situation, saying he would need to leave if he didn’t calm down, police said.

“Moore-Evans began aggressively lunging toward employees while yelling, ‘What are you going to do about it? I will kill you and come back and shoot and kill all of the workers,’” Norwell police said in a statement.

Moore-Evans then told employees he was taking a car and assaulted the Uber driver while trying to grab his keys. When police arrived, Moore-Evans was in the vehicle but could not get it into gear to drive. He then tried unsuccessfully to jump into a cruiser.

As officers tried to take him into custody, “he began to swing his arms and tried to hit an Officer in the face with a closed fist twice. Moore-Evans continued to aggressively move forward making contact with Officers while colliding into a Norwell Police cruiser causing damage to the cruiser door,” police said. He continued to fight officers on the ground as they placed him in custody.

Two police officers were taken to local hospitals. Moore-Evans was also taken to a local hospital. Moore-Evans faces charges of making threats, two counts of attempted carjacking, assault and battery on a police officer with serious injury, three counts of malicious damage to a vehicle, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

“The details of this incident are very distressing, and we’ve been in touch with the driver to check in with them,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. “We have removed the account holder’s access to the Uber platform and will assist Norwell Police with their investigation however we can.”

