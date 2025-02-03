Woman’s diamond ring found in piles of garbage by recycling attendants

By Matt Leighton

Click here for updates on this story

WALPOLE, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A woman from Walpole has her diamond engagement ring back after it accidentally ended up in the trash.

Leanne Hettinger thought her 1.5-carat diamond engagement ring was gone. She called the recycling center and they got to work digging through mounds of frozen garbage hoping to find the ring and other jewelry she said she accidentally threw out.

The odds of find her jewelry were slim but Hettinger was lucky that Don Tretler was the recycling attendant on duty that day.

“I’m good at this stuff. When I was when I was in the service, we used to have these things called foreign object damage walks on the runways. And, you would have to look for the most minute things in case something got lost, because otherwise it could get sucked into the intake of the airplanes, and I, I was really good at finding things,” Tretler said.

Tretler is a retired Marine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.