SUV crashes into church, seriously injuring woman

By Chad Thompson

FITCHBURG, Wisconsin (WKOW) — One woman was seriously hurt and another person suffered minor injuries after a man accidentally drove an SUV into the front of a church building in Fitchburg on Sunday.

Around 10:45 a.m., Fitchburg police and Fitchburg Fire Rescue, along with Fitch-Rona EMS, were called to the Doxa Church, 2700 Novation Parkway, for a report of a vehicle that had struck the front of the building and multiple people, according to a press release.

One of the victims was reported to be pinned under the vehicle, according to Fitchburg police.

Responding emergency personnel found the SUV, driven by an 86-year-old man, had struck two people.

A 52-year-old woman was pinned underneath the vehicle before bystanders helped free her. First responders took the woman to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police reported.

A 22-year-old female struck by the vehicle suffered minor injuries to her leg.

Police said the SUV driver was attempting to park when he accelerated rather than braking, causing the SUV to move forward across the church’s main entrance.

The SUV crashed into a parked car and the two women. Investigators determined the crash was an accident and not an intentional act.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators with a reconstruction of the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

