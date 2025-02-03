John Callis pleads guilty to assault after Baltimore Ravens game in October

By Barry Simms

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with an assault after a Baltimore Ravens game in October.

John Callis was indicted in October after turning himself in in connection with a viral video of an assault on Washington Commanders fans in Federal Hill. He was charged with one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

On Monday, Callis pleaded guilty to second-degree assault charges after having served 105 days in jail. He was sentenced to 10 years with all suspended but is being released time served, as well as five years of supervised probation, $4,668 in restitution to one of the victims who had a concussion, and community service.

“He’s doing OK,” said Scott Richman, an attorney for the victims. “It was an attack by a complete stranger, as the judge pointed out. It’s not the viralness of the video, it’s the fact you can leave your home and be attacked by someone you’ve never seen before for absolutely no reason other than the color of your jersey.”

The judge ordered Callis to undergo intensive inpatient treatment in Florida and when done with that outpatient treatment while living in a recovery setting; he must undergo anger management courses and attend 90 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Also as part of the sentence, Callis is prohibited from profiting from or distributing the viral video of the assault.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates released a statement, saying: “Today, defendant John Callis has pled guilty to three counts of second-degree assault after having spent 105 days in jail, ensuring that justice has been served for the victims and reaffirming our commitment to holding all offenders accountable.

“The behavior we saw in the video evidence in this case was abhorrent. There is never a scenario in which violence is acceptable in our city. Today’s outcome clearly conveys that my office will not tolerate hate-filled acts.

“The victims in this case have shown tremendous courage, and we hope this resolution provides them with a sense of justice and closure. Our office remains steadfast in our mission to protect victim’s rights and ensure our residents’ safety. We will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the law and seek justice for all. I also want to extend my appreciation for Felony Trial Division Chief Twila Charlyse Driggins for her dedication and skillful handling of this case.”

The judge ordered what he called an “extensive program for change.”

“I think the plea agreement is fair. It’s reasonable,” said Patrick Seidel, an attorney for Callis. “This was an unfortunate incident — regrettable. I think it’s taken a toll on all of the families and I think everyone is looking forward to moving past this incident.”

During the sentencing, the judge told Callis that each time he has had contact with law enforcement, it has been because of alcohol use.

“You embarrassed us,” the judge said before issuing a final warning.

“You can’t drink and drug when you are released today,” the judge said.

