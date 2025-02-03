Houston Community College Southeast Receives Prestigious Neighborhood Builders Award from Bank of America

By Francis Page, Jr.

Houston, TX – January 29, 2025 – In a remarkable stride toward advancing educational equity and workforce development, Houston Community College Southeast (HCC-SE) has been honored with the 2024 Neighborhood Builders Award from Bank of America. This prestigious recognition comes with a $200,000 grant, marking a pivotal investment in higher education accessibility for underserved communities in Southeast Houston.

At a recent HCC Board meeting, Rick Jaramillo, Houston Market Executive, and Patti Abshire, Senior Vice President, Community Relations Manager for Bank of America, officially presented the award to Dr. Frances Villagran-Glover, President of HCC Southeast College. The ceremony was more than just an acknowledgment; it was a powerful commitment to strengthening the educational landscape of Houston. The Yellow Brick Road to Student Success

The substantial grant will fund the launch of the Yellow Brick Road Project, a forward-thinking initiative designed to break down barriers to college success for low-income and first-generation students. The program will build clear educational pathways from local community organizations to college completion, ensuring that students receive the holistic support they need to thrive.

“Like the well-known Yellow Brick Road, this grant illuminates a path where each step leads to possibility,” said Dr. Villagran-Glover. “It transforms the journey to higher education from a distant dream into an achievable reality, ensuring that no member of our community walks alone.”

The need for such an initiative is critical. In Southeast Houston, where less than 30% of residents hold a high school diploma, and household incomes lag behind county averages, increasing access to college education is a key driver for economic mobility.

Bank of America’s Enduring Commitment to Houston

As part of its 20-year-long Neighborhood Builders program, Bank of America has provided over $300 million in grants nationwide to organizations tackling economic challenges. The program goes beyond financial contributions, offering leadership training and strategic resources to amplify institutional impact. This comprehensive approach ensures that HCC-SE will continue to serve as a vital anchor institution for the region.

“HCC Southeast College is the first Houston-based college to receive this distinguished honor, and we couldn’t be prouder,” said Hong Ogle, President of Bank of America Houston. “This investment will not only uplift students but also fortify Houston’s workforce by ensuring access to education and career opportunities.”

A College Built for the Future

HCC Southeast College serves a diverse and ambitious student body, with 26% receiving Pell Grants, and nearly half of all students coming from households earning under $20,000 annually. Recognized nationally for its success in awarding associate degrees to Black and Hispanic students, HCC-SE is steadfast in its mission to provide equitable education opportunities.

With this generous grant, the Yellow Brick Road Project will lay the groundwork for an inclusive, career-driven education model that empowers students to achieve, succeed, and lead.

Get Involved & Learn More

For students, parents, and community members interested in learning more about the Yellow Brick Road Project or exploring enrollment opportunities at HCC Southeast College, visit hccs.edu/southeast or call 713.718.7000.

