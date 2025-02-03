District attorneys settle with ‘Big Ass Fans’ over false claims

By Jack Orleans

Click here for updates on this story

MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KSBW) — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni, along with ten other California District Attorneys, announced today a settlement with Kentucky-based Delta T LLC, which does business as “Big Ass Fans.”

The suit is over their “clean air products,” which it marketed during the global COVID-19 pandemic as being able to “kill over 99% of pathogens present in the air and on surfaces within 20 to 60 minutes.”

The devices shined an ultraviolet light, among other purportedly germ-killing factors.

The court judgment found insufficient support for the company’s advertising claims for the technology and that the advertised efficacy rates were not achievable in real-world scenarios.

“Big Ass Fans” agreed to pay a total of $450,000 in restitution, costs, and civil penalties. A $220,301.25 award will be given to those who bought the fans on or before April 24, 2021, and $102,250 after that date until the judgment.

“Big Ass Fans” will pay this restitution directly to the affected consumers. “Big Ass Fans” is also required to comply with injunctive terms that prohibit it from making untruthful, deceptive, or misleading marketing claims in the future.

The Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office was also part of the settlement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.