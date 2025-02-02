How many Punxsutawney Phils have there been through the years of Groundhog Day ceremonies?

By Madeline Bartos

Click here for updates on this story

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — On Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil comes out of his stump and predicts whether there will be an early spring or six more weeks of winter. But just how many Punxsutawney Phils have there been?

Phil is managed by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle — they’re the guys with tuxedoes and tophats. Comprised of 15 members, the Inner Circle is tasked with protecting and perpetuating Phil’s legend. And when it comes to a 139-year-old groundhog, there’s a lot of legend.

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, there is one Santa Claus, one Easter Bunny and one Punxsutawney Phil.

Phil’s inner circle claims that the same groundhog has been predicting the weather at Gobbler’s Knob for nearly 140 years. According to legend, the club makes a trek to Phil’s Stump every summer to give him the “elixir of life.” The recipe is, of course, a secret, but it’s what has given Phil his longevity and “youthful good looks.”

While the lore says Punxsutawney Phil is the only Punxsutawney Phil, he does have a “wife” Phyllis. The pair welcomed twins last March, making Phil a first-time father.

The public helped name the babies Sunny and Shadow. Inner Circle president Tom Dunkel said the twins won’t be going into the family business because Phil will live forever.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the potential lifespan of a groundhog is estimated at eight or nine years, although it’s “doubtful” that many groundhogs in the wild live that long.

So while there have likely been several Punxsutawney Phils since 1886, the Groundhog Club doesn’t publicize that information, maintaining that Phil is over 130 years old thanks to the elixir of life. (The club also maintains that Phil is accurate 100% of the time, while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’s more like 35%).

Groundhog Day requires a suspension of belief. If you’re going to believe that a groundhog can predict the weather, you have to believe that the same one has been doing it since the 1880s.

According to the Groundhog Club, “all” the groundhogs are named Punxsutawney Phil because there is only one Punxsutawney Phil.

It’s unclear where the name Phil came from, but Punxsutawney is the name of the borough where Phil makes his prediction and lives during the rest of the year.

His children were named Sunny and Shadow to coincide with his prediction. If Phil sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, it means an early spring.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.