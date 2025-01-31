Video shows sergeant using shovel to shoo crocodile away from pool

By Hunter Geisel

KEY WEST, Florida (WFOR) — Some Florida Keys residents woke up to an “unwelcome guest” in their backyard pool on Friday morning: a saltwater crocodile.

According to social media posts shared by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a home in the Pirates Cove subdivision near Mile Marker 98 in Key Largo, where the large reptile was found lying out on the homeowner’s submerged deck.

In the photos and video, MCSO Sgt. James Hager is seen trying to scoot the crocodile out of the backyard with a shovel with the homeowner’s support, who used a broom to help nudge the reptile off his property.

“Come on, buddy. Go on,” the two men are heard saying as they cheer on each other to shoo the crocodile away safely.

MCSO told CBS News Miami that no one was injured during the crocodile encounter and no property was damaged during the incident.

What do you do if you encounter a crocodile?

To stay around crocodiles, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has several tips on how to stay safe.

Keep your distance: If you see crocodiles, stay at least 20 feet away from them. Avoid the water at night: Crocodiles are the most active at dusk and dawn. Swim in designated areas: Only swim in areas where it’s safe to do so. Keep pets away: Keep your pets leashed and away from the water. Don’t feed them: It’s illegal and dangerous to feed crocodiles. Dispose of fish scraps properly. Throw away any fish scraps in designated containers and not in the water.

If a crocodile attacks you, the FWC said you should fight back if you can and make a lot of noise. If you’re able to move, hit and kick the crocodile or poke it in the eyes to escape. Once you’re away from the reptile, seek immediate medical attention.

