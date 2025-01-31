Man shot by bailiff inside courthouse as he pulls weapon, North Ave District Courthouse closed for the day

By Amanda Engel

Baltimore (WMAR) — Police say a 35-year-old man was shot by a bailiff after presenting a weapon inside the Baltimore City District Courthouse.

Before 9 a.m., the man walked into the courthouse and appeared to be suffering a behavioral crisis.

He was pacing back and forth but never went through security.

This raised the concerns of the security officers and a bailiff.

When they approached the man, he pulled out a firearm.

The bailiff, who was also a retired police officer, shot the man twice in the lower extremities, as the man turned the weapon on himself.

He has been taken to the hospital and the Attorney General’s office has taken over the investigation.

