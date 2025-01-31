Man left alone inside medical clinic after closing

By Giles Hudson

KELLER, Texas (KTVT) — A Keller man is making the most of a bad situation after a local medical clinic left him alone inside after closing Tuesday night.

Nash Paradise took to Facebook to post about his experience at CareNow on Main Street in Keller after coming in to be checked out for the flu.

“I’m at CareNow,” he posted to social media. “They forgot about me. The alarm is going off and police are on the way. #CareLater”

CareNow closes at 8 p.m., and it was well after that when Paradise realized he’d been abandoned.

“I opened my door at 8:22 p.m. to see everyone was gone,” he said. “They closed at 8, but the last person was in my room at, like, 8:06 after doing chest X-rays.”

When Paradise stepped out into the hallway, he activated the motion detectors and set off the security alarm.

At that point, Paradise said he called the police and took a few pictures of the empty building.

Keller police confirmed the call and said when officers arrived, Paradise walked out.

CareNow apologized for what happened and called it an isolated incident.

“There are strict protocols in place to prevent such occurrences, and we are conducting an investigation to ensure it does not happen again,” said Janet St. James of HCA Healthcare, which owns the CareNow centers. “We sincerely apologized and appreciate the patient’s understanding of our mistake. We remain committed to providing safe, high-quality care to all our patients.”

Paradise called the situation bizarre.

“I find the whole thing funny,” he said. “I’m only out 30-40 minutes of time, and my friends and family got a kick out of it so win-win for me.”

