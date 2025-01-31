Identical quadruplets born at Banner Health, beating 1-in-40-million odds

By Adam Mintzer

PHOENIX (KNXV) — When Rachel Vargas went in for a routine ultrasound at the start of her pregnancy, the nurse went silent and she braced for bad news.

“She put her hand on my shoulder and said, ‘I have to tell you something.’ Then she said, ‘Right now, there are four of them.’ And I just—I didn’t know what to say,” she recalled.

Spontaneous identical quadruplet pregnancies are incredibly rare and risky—occurring in only about 1 in 40 million births, according to Banner Health’s estimates.

With such high stakes, the Vargas family first looked to Reddit for advice.

The Rhode Island couple was then directed to the Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome Foundation and through the organization reached Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, where Dr. John Elliot, a specialist in multiple births, guided them through the challenging pregnancy.

“I don’t think anybody would want to conceive spontaneous quadruplets,” Elliot said. “You’re given that by God, and then you deal with it. It’s a true story of human perseverance.”

For much of her pregnancy, Rachel was on strict bed rest, isolated from her normal routines, while doctors warned not all of the babies might survive.

“It’s something that we many times we certainly hoped for, but maybe at times, knew we might not expect,” Rachel said.

But on January 24, at 30 weeks, Sofia, Philomena, Veronica, and Isabel arrived—each weighing about three pounds.

“They are much bigger and more well-developed and healthier than we ever expected,” Marco said. “It’s been a really happy ending.”

Now, as they prepare to leave the NICU on April 1—their original due date—Rachel and Marco are imagining a future with their family that doubled in size overnight.

“We just imagine taking them home, playing in the grass with them and our other children—just being a normal family again,” Rachel said.

Their 3-year-old son is already adjusting, saying that his new sisters can play with his prized train set.

As for telling the quadruplets apart? Marco jokes that they may need to paint their toenails different colors.

And while Marco decided to play the lottery after hearing their incredible odds and lost, Marco said he still hit the jackpot.

As she continues to recover, Rachel hopes their story inspires other parents to advocate for their children and seek second opinions when facing medical complications.

“You are your child’s protector and advocate,” she said. “Always explore new options if you’re dealing with challenges in pregnancy.”

She and Marco also credit the team at Banner for their unwavering care and support.

For now, the family is focused on settling into life with their six children—and they’re even open to more kids in the future.

“Once it’s safe to do so, certainly,” Rachel said.

