Woman waiting to take off from Reagan when crash happened shares her experience

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman was set to fly out of Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night but had her flight canceled after the deadly collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter.

All 64 people on board the jet are feared dead and emergency crews are still working on a recovery operation in the Potomac River after the crash on Wednesday night.

We caught up with Bennita Rogers on Thursday morning at Detroit Metro Airport after her flight from Washington D.C.

She was in a plane waiting to take off when the midair collision occurred. She should have taken off just before 9 p.m. That’s when she started seeing flashing lights swarming the tarmac.

“A few ambulances and emergency vehicles at first, and then more and more and then we taxied back to the gate,” she told us. “A little nervous this morning flying out, a lot of nerves. We’re on a small plane.”

Rogers’ flight was one of 19 diverted from Reagan National to Dulles, and the closure of Reagan National Airport canceled about a dozen flights between the airport and DTW on Thursday morning.

The first flight out of DTW to Reagn took off around 10:20 a.m.

