Teen arrested, placed in ICE custody despite legal status, lawyer says

By John Atwater, Imani Clement

Click here for updates on this story

LYNN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Lynn, Massachusetts, teen was arrested following a domestic dispute, and shortly after placed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, police said.

Zeneyda Barrera, 18, was arrested at her home in Lynn Monday morning after a neighbor heard a commotion. Barrera is accused of pushing her 12-year-old brother during an argument over a cellphone, according to a Lynn Police Department report.

“This was two siblings getting into an argument over a telephone and pushing each other,” said Barrerra’s lawyer, Patrick Callahan. “It’s not something I ever thought would be on their radar,”

He said the case was likely to be dismissed, but before Barrera could leave the courthouse Monday, federal agents stepped in.

“They came to the courthouse looking for her. They had a detainer with her name on it,” Callahan said. “This case screams miscarriage of justice.”

Barrera’s mother told WCVB she hopes “to God that they let my daughter free so she can return to her family.”

The family came to the U.S. from Nicaragua two years ago and their application for full asylum is being reviewed, Callahan said.

“She does have asylum status. She has a work permit. And she’s presumed innocent,” Callahan said.

Over the last week, ICE has arrested immigrants accused of violent crimes in and around Boston.

Barrera’s family is now wondering why her case warranted a federal response.

“This is not what people thought was going to be taking place,” Callahan said. “And here we are, seven days into a new administration, and we’re starting deportation proceedings over two siblings over a push.”

Lynn police Chief Christopher Reddy released a statement on the arrest, which read in part:

“The Lynn Police Department recognizes the legitimate concerns expressed by community members regarding recent activity by federal immigration enforcement (ICE) officials in the City of Lynn. We value all members of this community including the many hard-working immigrant members who contribute to our shared success,” Reddy wrote. “We are committed to providing accurate information and working to ensure that all members of this community are safe and supported. The Lynn Police Department, like all Massachusetts state and local police agencies, does not and is not authorized to enforce federal immigration law. We have been advised that ICE enforcement initiatives are currently focused on individuals who have committed serious crimes.”

The mayor of Lynn, Massachusetts, Jared C. Nicholson, also released a statement regarding the arrest, which read in part:

“We have been told that ICE would be targeting violent offenders whose presence puts our community at risk. Based on what we have learned so far, that is not what is happening in this case. The facts here show that in order to genuinely partner with communities on public safety, ICE needs to take all the circumstances into account.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.