Professional jump roper saves drowning teen using double-dutch ropes

By Griffin Gonzalez

WESTFIELD, Indiana (WRTV) — A Westfield dad is honored by the city after saving an 18-year-old’s life using his unique skill set.

David Fisher has traveled the world as a professional rope jumper.

“I have three world records for jumping while seated on the ground,” Fisher said. “It’s a very interactive, visually entertaining jump rope show.”

Fisher also writes children’s books about a jump-roping hero.

Last December, Fisher’s fiction stories became a reality.

“A neighbor’s dog went onto the ice pond to chase the geese, and the dog is in the water,” Fisher said.

An 18-year-old man went after the dog and fell in attempting to save the dog from the ice.

Without hesitation, Fisher grabbed his ropes.

“I just instinctively went right for my bag of jump ropes and pulled out the double Dutch ropes,” David said. “I headed out on the ice pond, and as I started to go out there, I could hear the ice cracking underneath my feet. When I finally did arrive, I slung the rope to him, and he grabbed one handle, and bit by bit, we pulled him out of the ice pond.”

The community is calling Fisher a hero.

“He understands what it means to put the needs of others ahead of your own,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said.

Fisher says he just did what he hoped anyone else would do.

“We’re all part of a community,” Fisher said. “I would hope that when cries go out, everybody could do whatever it is that they might be able to do to help the situation.”

Fisher is set to be honored at a City Council meeting on Monday night.

