NICU camera system connects babies and parents from afar

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee (WTVF) — A local hospital is trying to make the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) a little less scary.

This November, Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital introduced new technology that connects babies to their parents when they can’t physically be there.

The camera system, by each baby’s bedside, allows parents to log in and have precious 1-on-1 time with their child while nurses can provide updates and milestones via the camera.

“It’s been a complete game changer for our NICU,” said NICU team lead Betsy Hopkins.

Stephanie Johnson gave birth to her son Parker in December. Born at only 3 pounds and 3 ounces, he was immediately rushed to the NICU.

Stephanie, who had blood pressure issues at the time, was attached to a magnesium drip and unable to visit Parker.

However, thanks to the cameras, she was still able to spend quality time with her newborn.

“He was sleeping most of the time, so we’re mostly watching a sleeping baby,” she laughed. “It gave me the peace of mind just to know, hey, I can pull this up at any time.”

After spending 34 days in the NICU, 2-month-old Parker is now healthy at home, and Stephanie is thankful to both the hospital staff and the cameras for helping them through.

“Every hospital should have a NICU, and then every NICU should have these [cameras], just for the parents,” she concluded.

The hospital system credits the Rutherford Foundation for the fundraising efforts that led to the installation of the cameras in November.

AngelEye Health, the company that provides the cameras, says they are in 9 — soon to be 11 — Tennessee hospitals.

“We are proud to partner with more than 250 hospitals across the country, including several here in Middle Tennessee, such as Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford,” said Christopher Rand, CEO of AngelEye Health. “By integrating our technology, we empower families to stay connected, feel supported, and confidently participate as essential members of the care team.”

