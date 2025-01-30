Egg supply issues and increasing costs: how Avian Flu affects local bakeries

By Cyera Williams

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — As the avian flu continues to impact poultry farms across the country, grocery stores are experiencing significant egg shortages and escalating prices. This situation is raising concerns among bakers who rely heavily on eggs for their fresh-baked goods.

At Woodlea Bakery, owner Charles Hergenroeder is closely monitoring the situation. “We probably go through like three to four pounds a week,” he shared. Eggs are a fundamental ingredient for a variety of products, from pies to donuts and cookies. Hergenroeder explained, “Every egg is measured by gallons; we use a gallon per recipe or even two gallons. So, we go through a lot in a day.”

The avian flu outbreak is not only pushing up prices in grocery stores but is also affecting local bakeries like Woodlea. “Luckily, our supplier gave us a heads-up that egg prices are going to go up in a couple of weeks, and we were able to buy some in advance,” Hergenroeder noted.

Despite the rise in costs, Hergenroeder assures that the increases will not be passed down to customers. “You have to kind of bite it and get what you can, and then you just have to be selective with what you’re baking, knowing what sells and what doesn’t,” he explained.

As shoppers hope to secure their egg supplies, bakers face additional challenges in sourcing their ingredients. Hergenroeder mentioned the competitive nature of the supply chain, stating, “My supply chain services the whole East Coast, so I have to compete with bakeries from Maine to Florida.”

Woodlea Bakery operates two locations, but Hergenroeder faces limitations in storage capacity. “Because we make everything fresh, I just don’t have enough room to stock months of supplies,” he stated.

While current shortages are manageable, the bakery owner acknowledges that prices are on the rise and that they are preparing to tighten their belts. With upcoming holidays, such as Valentine’s Day and Easter, which traditionally see an increase in demand for sweet treats and baked goods, both bakers and consumers are left wondering how the situation will unfold.

As the avian flu continues to pose challenges, the hope remains that both farmers and bakers can navigate these difficulties together in the coming weeks.

