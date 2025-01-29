Surveillance video shows apparent ICE raid at North Philadelphia car wash

By Dan Snyder, Sean Tallant, Aziza Shuler, Tom Gardiner

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — New surveillance video appearing to show immigration officials raiding a Philadelphia car wash and detaining several workers Tuesday morning was obtained by CBS News Philadelphia.

The apparent raid at the car wash – located at Hunting Park Avenue and H Street in Juniata Park – comes amid ICE raids playing out in cities across the United States with the Trump administration taking aim at illegal immigrants.

Neighbors said it all started just after 9 a.m. when several groups of law enforcement officers pulled up and hauled several people out from the business in a reported ICE raid.

In the surveillance video, obtained from a neighboring business, you can see officers pull up to the car wash, sending several people running away. The business owner who provided the footage didn’t say whether the people who were detained on Tuesday were in the country illegally but said many of them had been working at the car wash for years.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to ICE, who said this is an ongoing matter and didn’t have any comment at this time.

Hours after the reported raid, an immigrant rights group, the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, rallied outside of the ICE headquarters in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

“ICE came into our neighborhood and arrested seven fathers. They took away people from their families. And so, one of our members, her husband was arrested,” Peter Pedemonti said. “So for us, coming here today is a strong, a strong message to ICE that you cannot come into our neighborhoods without a response. You are not going to be able to come in and terrorize our families without a response.”

At a “Trump preparedness hearing” last week following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, officials said the city has not changed its policy to not honor ICE detainer requests and reminded residents that many city departments will not ask for immigration status and are under orders not to disclose anyone’s status if they know it.

ICE’s detainer requests ask local agencies to hold people in custody for up to 48 hours so that ICE agents can pick them up. Under Executive Order No. 5-16, issued during former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, the city policy is not to comply with ICE detainer requests unless they are supported by a judicial warrant and pertain to a person convicted of a felony involving violence.

Philadelphia asserted its sanctuary city status under Kenney, and advocates recently called for Mayor Cherelle Parker to reassert that status. Parker declined to do so forcefully but said Kenney’s 2016 executive order still stands.

“The city’s 2016 executive order on detainers remains in place, and it has not been violated,” said Philadelphia Solicitor Renee Garcia on Tuesday following the reported raid.

CBS News Philadelphia hasn’t had confirmation of how many people were detained Tuesday morning. But neighbors told CBS News Philadelphia there were between 7 and 9 people detained.

It’s also unclear at this time why this specific car wash was targeted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.