Students unveil custom patrol car design for their beloved resource officer

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIVI) — Monday morning marked a momentous occasion at Vallivue Middle School as students unveiled a surprise for their school resource officer, Deputy Darr Anderson.

“Deputy Anderson does a phenomenal job of creating relationships and getting them to understand he’s here to help. He is truly a resource for them,” said Principal Todd Zucker.

The students raised $7,500 through a raffle, which was enough to fund a new wrap for Deputy Anderson’s patrol car.

“I want to see our students grow as young adults, which is where they are headed. Watching the ceremony was prideful; it was incredible to see our kids so excited,” Principal Zucker remarked.

Deputy Anderson was able to choose a design that he believes represents both the school and the community.

“I love my job, I love my students, and I want to show that Falcon pride for them. To me, this will help continue breaking barriers between the students, parents, the community, and law enforcement,” Deputy Darr Anderson said.

This achievement wasn’t just about the car’s design; it also highlights how communities can come together to create something positive. Deputy Anderson emphasizes that his goal is to build strong relationships with every student and parent.

“I’m here to help, I’m here to have fun with the kids. I have a sign in the back of the car for suicide awareness and domestic battery awareness — those are also things I want them to feel comfortable coming to me about if they’re having issues at home or school,” Deputy Anderson stated.

“I want them to feel comfortable coming to me so that I can help them or get them the resources they need,” he added.

As the school year progresses, Deputy Anderson hopes the new design will remind students to pursue their goals and that he is always available to support them.

