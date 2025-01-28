Man accused of shooting, killing wife in front of their 2 children

By WBBH News Staff, Rachel Whelan and Samantha Romero

SOUTH GULF COVE, Florida (WLOS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his wife in their South Gulf Cove home right in front of their children Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Rogelio Prestol, 46, shot and killed his wife during an argument around 6:30 p.m.

His two children were inside the home on the 13000 block of Holtville Avenue, with one child reporting ear pain from the close-range gunfire, deputies say.

According to the report, Prestol said two months ago, he began to have suspicions that his wife was cheating on him. Prestol told deputies his suspicions were confirmed when he found her communicating with someone online via someone online via Tiktok and Telegram.

CCSO states that Prestol had concerns his wife was sending money to the person she was talking to online. On Jan. 26, Prestol asked his wife to unlock her phone and show him her bank account.

When she refused, deputies say Prestol got his gun to try to convince her to comply.

According to the report, the victim tried to escape through a window when Prestol continued shooting until he ran out of bullets.

The victim was found outside the home near the front door.

Prestol called his brother, stating his intention to kill himself, but was reportedly convinced to call 911.

The children were not physically harmed during the shooting.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can talk with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or sending a text message to 988, or you can chat online: chat.988lifeline.org

