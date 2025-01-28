Kansas police department warning of scam Facebook posts warning of ‘killers’ on the loose

By Cameron Burnett

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — Police in Dodge City are warning residents of false Facebook posts being used to trick residents.

The Dodge City Police Department says the post below has been circulating in the community.

The post states that a serial killer and a woman are on the run after murdering three female police officers on Saturday in Dodge City. The author tells residents the couple is dangerous and to lock their doors and stay vigilant.

“They are ruthless and very dangerous,” the post says. “They’re also armed so if you see them please do not approach just call the police.”

Police, however, say the post holds no truth.

“There is no truth to this,” DCPD said. “It is false information and a scam. Please remain vigilant and do not engage with any suspicious content. We urge everyone to stay informed and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.”

Wichita Police Public Information Officer Andrew Ford says the department has no other information on such posts, adding that these appear to be a scam.

