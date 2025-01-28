Family of woman who died after being found on hospital roof demand answers

By Tara Molina

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The family of a woman who was admitted to a hospital in Waukegan and later died after being found unresponsive on the roof last week is looking for answers.

A press conference held Monday afternoon from the Lake County Coroner had some choice words about the hospital’s failures—citing consistent issues leading up to her death. Concerns the coroner says she’s voiced since 2023.

Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was pronounced dead at Vista Medical Center East Thursday just after 11 p.m. after she was found on the roof just before 9 a.m. It was learned the hospital didn’t notify the police of this incident, but the coroner’s office did.

“Me and my family are going through a horrible time mentally,” said Paul Adolphus, the victim’s brother.

He says they still don’t know what happened, calling on employees of the hospital to come forward.

“We want to know exactly what happened from when my sister stepped foot in that facility,” he said.

“The Waukegan Police Department had not been notified of the incident and were notified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office,” said Lake County coroner Jennifer Banek.

Banek didn’t mince words when speaking out about what she calls the “lack of care and safety measures” in place at Vista Medical Center East.

“American Healthcare Systems and the costs medical leadership team has been issued a preservation letter by my office ensuring all paper, video, digital and electronic evidence is not destroyed, overwritten or deleted,” she said.

Banek said their preliminary findings show Chelsea Adolphus died of hypothermia, with the cause of death pending toxicology results.

Her office says Adolphus was admitted to the hospital around 4 a.m. On Wednesday, seeking medical treatment and help. Around 2 a.m. the following day, she left her room and was discovered on the roof of the hospital nearly several hours later, wearing only her hospital gown.

Staff worked to resuscitate and raise her body temperature for 14 hours before she was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear why she wasn’t found during that seven-hour period or why the doors Adolphus went through to get to the roof weren’t locked.

“More delays and excuses puts patients at risk,” Banek said.

Last year, the hospital lost its trauma center status for more than a month “…due to its absence of essential services needed to maintain this designation, including lack of a blood bank, anesthesia, neurology, urology, or a full-time Trauma Coordinator.”

Banek says issues with this hospital didn’t end there and is asking for the Illinois Department of Public Health to take a closer look at the hospital.

American Healthcare Systems responded in a statement:

“We deeply regret the incident that occurred at Vista Medical Center on January 23, 2025. In accordance with HIPAA, the hospital is unable to comment on any patient’s specific health information. We are conducting our own internal investigation, which is ongoing. Additionally, we have reported the incident to state and federal regulatory agencies, and we are cooperating fully with them and with local law enforcement. Due to our requirements under HIPAA, we are prevented from releasing details about this matter.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the Waukegan Police Department.

