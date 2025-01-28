Coroner’s office identifies parent killed in weight throwing accident



By Mackenzie Stafford

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — On Monday, Jan. 27, the El Paso County coroner’s office confirmed 57-year-old Wade Langston was the man killed in a tragic incident at a track meet at UCCS.

Over the weekend, witnesses say a teen competing in a weight throw event accidentally launched a weight above the net meant to protect spectators.

Families were quickly evacuated from the building, where police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CSPD says the incident was an accident and have no further investigation.

The Langston family is asking for privacy, but they sent this statement:

“Wade was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished brother and brother-in-law, fun uncle, and an even more fun great-uncle. He was a truly wonderful person who brought laughter to every room he entered with his great sense of humor. There are no words to express the depth of our sorrow, but we are clinging tightly to the memories, laughter and love that we shared with Wade. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support but ask for privacy as we process this profound grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with all others impacted by this tragedy.”

– Statement by Wade’s family

The Langston family has also organized this GoFundMe for Wade’s son’s college tuition. They tell KRDO13 he will be attending college this fall. You can support the family here.

The Mountain Lion Fieldhouse is closed and UCCS tells KRDO13 it will stay closed as they put their heads together to find the next best steps moving forward.

A throwing coach who was at the track and field meet when the accident happened spoke with KRDO13 on Monday. He says in his 40 years of coaching he’s only ever seen something like this a handful of times.

He explained how weight-throwing is not the same as the hammer toss. It’s similar, but weight throwing occurs inside and does not have the long chain attached to the weight. Aside from the sport itself, he says the event was horrific.

“It was just horrible for everybody,” recounted Matt Krich.

Krich was at the meet to support some of his throwers in their upcoming events. Sadly, he says a thrower lost their balance and accidentally launched the weight up and over the netting.

The weight hit and killed 57-year-old Wade Langston who was there to support his son.

“It was just a complete, utter, terrible fluke,” said throwing coach Krich.

Now the coach’s heart breaks for the Langston family and also for the thrower.

“I know him. He’s not one of my athletes, but I know him and he’s a good kid, and I, I, he’s probably just dying inside right now. And I feel terrible for him,” said Krich.

We reached out to the track club, Colorado United Track Club, who held the event, and have yet to get a response.

