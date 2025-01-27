Person pulled from window during rescue from house fire

By Ben Laufer

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Indiana (WEVV) — A person is recovering after being rescued from a bedroom window during a house fire on Sunday morning.

According to German Township Fire Department, crews responded to a residence on New Harmony Road shortly before 7 AM. Dispatch reported that a caller was trapped in a bedroom and unable to escape due to flames and thick smoke blocking the hallway.

Perry Township fire crews were the first to arrive at the scene. They successfully pulled the trapped individual out safely and without incident.

The person was then transported to Deaconess Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Emergency responders from McCutchanville Fire Department, Vanderburgh County Fire Department, Wadesville Fire Department, Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Marrs Township Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in the response.

