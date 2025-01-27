Man accused of killing Waffle House employee in NC arrested after four months in Virginia

By Ruby Annas

SCOTLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — After four months a man wanted for murdering a Waffle House employee in North Carolina is arrested in Virginia.

“I felt a comfort. Knowing that we can get a little peace now. Because it was hard at night knowing that he was still out there,” said the victim’s relative, Megan Locklear.

Police say the 38-year-old shot and killed a Waffle House employee in Scotland County in September 2024.

Florwer Carlin Lizano will be brought back to Laurinburg to face charges in the death of 18-year-old Burlie Dawson Locklear.

Locklear was a cook at the Waffle House when police say Lizano came to the restaurant.

Officers said Lizano got upset when his order was taking too long and fired shots, hitting Locklear who later died at the hospital.

His family is relieved there is finally an arrest.

“I was just overjoyed. It’s not going to bring Dawson back. But it still gives me a little comfort at night. Maybe it helps me sleep a little better,” said the victim’s relative, Danara Locklear.

Lizano remains behind bars in Virginia.

He could be extradited back to Laurinburg within the next 10 days.

