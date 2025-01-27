‘I’ve always believed in farming’: Dairy farmers help boost Wisconsin economy

By Marcus Aarsvold

WEST BEND, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — The Wisconsin Dairy Association released its five-year report, which showed a 16% increase, adding $52.8 billion to the state’s economy.

Roden Echo Valley Farm co-owner Rick Roden contributed to this boost with his dairy products, which help make milk, cheese, and more.

“My grandparents were farmers, my parents are farmers, I’m a farmer, and I love working with the cows,” Rick said. “I’m a cow guy.”

He grew up on the farm, became a co-owner in 2003, and helped increase production from milking 16 cows at once to 40. Three years ago, the farm built a new facility with a spinning system that makes milking easier, more efficient, and more comfortable for the cows.

Rick’s father, Bob Roden, could not have predicted farm technology would look the way it does in 2025 but said he’s proud of the way his son has adapted to keep up with the industry.

“I’ve always believed in farming,” Bob said. “I always wanted to see this farm continue, and I’m hoping that this can continue for generations to come in this area.”

The father-and-son duo said younger family members have already expressed interest in taking up the craft, despite its challenges.

“If you aren’t with a family member or a farm that’s been consistently growing, it’s impossible for any young person to go down the road and purchase a farm,” Bob said. “We’ve had some challenging times financially and some hardships we went through… But I can honestly say I’ve always done what I wanted to do.”

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Vice President of Industry Relations Ben Miller said the research study results are a testament to hardworking families like the Rodens.

Rick and Bob plan to expand, stay up to date with technology, and keep their farming tradition alive for generations to come.

“I don’t know anything else,” Bob said. “A friend of mine was teasing me, and he said, ‘Yeah, they’ll find you someday slouched over in a combine… and they’re probably right!'”

Bob is 71 years old.

The family diversified their crops, and they hold agricultural tourism events to show people where their food comes from and inspire future farmers.

