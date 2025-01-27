Baking for a Cause: How Buttermilk Mountain enriches lives and builds community through dog biscuits

By Nicole Griffin

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — In Indianapolis, a unique initiative is enriching the lives of adults with disabilities.

At Buttermilk Mountain, volunteers come together four times a month to make dog biscuits, which are then sold at local farmers markets.

Jodi Maslanka is the Executive Director of Buttermilk Mountain. Her last name means buttermilk in Polish.

Maslanka has a long history of working with individuals with disabilities.

After moving from Chicago to Indianapolis, Maslanka sought a way to continue her work. “I missed the community,” she explained. “So I started Buttermilk Mountain, just to have fun events for families with special needs.”

The organization’s motto is “Made with Pride – Not Perfection.”

What began at a small table inside a local church has now grown into a bustling operation, with volunteers eager to return each time.

The bakers, who come from various day programs across the city, find joy not only in the baking process but also in the camaraderie shared with Maslanka.

“Get to see the best worker volunteer, which is Mrs. Jodi,” said volunteer Tabori Furlow.

Participants enjoy more than just baking.

Volunteer Christian Arnold said, “I enjoy socializing and doing good in the community.”

The benefits of the initiative extend beyond the baking itself.

Maslanka says her volunteers develop job and social skills.

“I love watching them grow. It gets them out in society, and they’ve learned to talk to people that they’ve never met. It’s really fun to see that happen.”

All of the funds raised through Buttermilk Mountain are reinvested back into the organization.

When they have enough money, Buttermilk Mountain hosts a celebration for families with loved ones who have special needs.

Buttermilk Biscuits are come with 10 biscuits for $5.

