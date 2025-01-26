Landlord shoots and kills tenant over thermostat dispute, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office says

By Alyssa Dzikowski, Hunter Geisel

MIAMI (WFOR) — A dispute between a landlord and tenant involving a thermostat turned deadly after their fight led to gunfire, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said.

Adam Louis Anson, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and burglary with assault or armed battery in the shooting death of 57-year-old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez.

Around 8 a.m., Anson responded to an attached efficiency apartment located on the east side of his home while armed with a semi-automatic pistol and knocked on the window, attempting to gain access to the apartment to adjust the hallway thermostat, arrest documents said.

Gonzalez opened the door, at which Anson allegedly forced himself inside the apartment and began to punch him unprovoked. Anson then allegedly dragged Gonzalez outside to the backyard, where he shot him “several times in the head,” arrest documents said.

After the shooting, Anson entered the apartment and adjusted the thermostat before returning to his home and contacted emergency personnel. According to arrest documents, Anson said during the 911 call that Gonzalez allegedly tried to hit him, which led him to pull out his gun and fatally shoot him, claiming his actions were in “self-defense.”

Anson was then arrested and charged accordingly before he was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

