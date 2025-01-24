Fake ‘no parking’ curbs painted in SF causing confusion over CA’s new Daylighting law

By Tim Johns

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Residents in San Francisco’s Richmond District are frustrated and confused after someone painted curbs red along several streets. And the city says it wasn’t them.

The fake red zones are also confusing residents because of the state’s new daylighting law.

“It’s extremely inappropriate and I don’t think it’s acceptable to do such things. I hope it’s illegal,” said Raeia Zhassuzakova.

Zhassuzakova lives in the area and tells us she was confused when the red curbs popped up seemingly overnight this week.

SFMTA has had to start repainting some of the fake curbs gray again.

That’s because whoever did this made some of them much longer than the 20 feet that’s actually required by the state’s daylighting law.

A fact that has frustrated a lot of local residents.

“It’s already extremely hard to park in San Francisco. There is no public parking in neighborhoods,” said Zhassuzakova.

SFMTA says many of the fake curbs were originally spray-painted red.

A spokesperson for the agency said they had to send crews out to repaint them and make them the proper length.

In a statement, SFMTA expressed frustration over being forced to do that:

It says, in part:

“Responding to these incidents is stretching our resources thin and causing confusion among residents. To comply with the state’s daylighting law, we need to be focusing our limited resources where they matter most, which is most immediately in school zones to provide safe crossing to kids.”

Those frustrations were also shared by other people in this neighborhood.

“The city is being forced to do something that they shouldn’t have to be doing. And, of course, that takes time and money so it’s taking resources away from things they might decide would be a better use of the money we pay in taxes,” said Richard Newbold.

And amid the confusion, many just hoping whoever’s responsible is caught.

“I really hope they can figure out who’s actually doing this and why would they do it? Is it someone within the neighborhood? Is it just here? I don’t know if it’s throughout the city,” said Kristina Bird.

SFMTA says while they would ultimately like to daylight every intersection in the city, they currently don’t have the funding to do that.

