Police in South Jersey spread some warmth checking in on seniors during bitter blast

By Ryan Hughes

New Jersey (KYW) — As the Delaware Valley remains under a deep freeze, members of the Camden County Police Department went door-to-door Wednesday in an effort to spread some warmth.

“Hello. How are you?” said one officer, as he knocked on a door.

The officers were checking on seniors to make sure they have heat and to see how they are weathering this bitter blast.

“I do not like it, I don’t like cold,” said Martha Ross, who has lived in her home in Camden for 65 years.

Ross is part of the Village Initiative program in which Camden County officers check in on vulnerable residents during extreme weather. On Wednesday, they brought Ross and other seniors blankets to help them stay warm.

“Truthfully, I was happy to see them because I know that their visit was to help me if needed or to see if they can help me,” Ross said.

“On Sunday, we came out, we threw down some salt and then on Monday we came in and also shoveled at their residences, and they were extremely happy,” said Lt. Luis Gonzalez from Camden County Police.

Police formed a caravan going from one home to the next.

The department started the program about four years ago as another way to build positive relationships and to make sure seniors are staying safe.

“I think it’s wonderful, it makes you feel like someone does care other than your immediate family,” said Patricia Rodgers.

“It’s a beautiful thing to have the officers come in and to check on people and to make sure we are all right and make sure that we are safe,” Naim Muslim said.

If you would like to be added to the department’s list or have a loved one you want Camden County Police to check on, you can call 856-757-7570.

