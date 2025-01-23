High-tech backpacks help the homeless stay connected to services

By Juliet Lemar

SANTA BARBARA, California (KSBY) — Zack Clark and the tech-forward backpacks from his non-profit HomeMore project are helping the homeless in Santa Barbara.

“So we’ve set out to create what we like to think is the last backpack someone who’s homeless will ever need,” the 24-year-old said.

With power from the sun, each pack can charge devices 2-3 times while on the go.

“The pack can also be charged through a wall outlet if it’s not sunny outside,” Clark explained.

They have a hard shell to keep belongings dry.

“So it’s super rugged and made for the outdoor conditions,” Clark added.

Each bag costs around $100 and comes with a sleeping bag, flashlight, security lock, and built-in pillow.

“People can stuff in a hoodie or their clothes and it puffs out like a pillow, and this is both a comfort feature but also a security feature,” Clark said.

Last week, Santa Barbara’s Doctors Without Walls partnered with the HomeMore project to distribute backpacks to homeless people throughout the city.

“It’s really crucial because when you’re homeless, you never know where the week’s going to take you and that makes our lives a lot harder when we’re trying to help them,” explained Blake Sanchez, Doctors Without Walls Santa Barbara.

Sanchez says social workers often struggle to contact clients with dead phones or whose belongings have been stolen.

“We think that a good backpack that has the foundation to keep your valuables safe and then also make it easier for you to travel to either your medical appointments or just when you get displaced, it makes things much easier,” Sanchez said.

The two organizations hope to distribute 35 packs in Santa Barbara this month and 50 more this spring if funding allows.

For more information or to donate visit thehomemoreproject.org

