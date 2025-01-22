Skip to Content
State trooper rear-ended by suspected impaired driver

On Tuesday afternoon
Louisiana State Police/WDSU via CNN Newsource
On Tuesday afternoon
By
Published 3:13 PM

By Bun Choum

    Baton Rouge, Louisiana (WDSU) — Families across the Southeast are waking up Wednesday to the aftermath of a historic severe winter storm.

Louisiana is one of several southern states grappling with hazardous driving conditions that are putting the safety of motorists at risk. State officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. This advisory comes in light of numerous drivers ignoring safety warnings, thereby endangering themselves and others.

On Tuesday afternoon, Louisiana State Police reported a state trooper was rear-ended by an alleged impaired driver in Baton Rouge. State police said this happened at a red light on Airline Highway and Tom Drive. The driver, who police say shouldn’t have been on the road in the first place, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. The trooper involved in the accident was unharmed.

Troopers said, “this incident serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous the combination of icy conditions and impaired driving can be.”

