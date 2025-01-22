Restaurant offers Ravens tight end Mark Andrews free food for life after dropping game tying playoff pass

By Ryan Dickstein

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Sunday was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews.

But one restaurant chain still has his back.

Mezeh, which offers fast casual Mediterranean cuisine, with 14 locations in Maryland, is offering #89 free food for life.

“Mark has been a fan favorite and one of the team’s most valuable players since he arrived in 2018. We love him and we’re showing it with this invitation to eat at Mezeh whenever he likes, on us. For the rest of his life.” said Saleh Mohamadi, Founder and CEO of Mezeh. “Whether you’re in the mood for a flatbread wrap, rice or salad bowl or anything else on our flavor-packed menu, we’ll be ready to show our appreciation for all you’ve done for Ravens fans over the years, Mark.”

The three time Pro Bowler fumbled and dropped two passes in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

While the fumble led to a three-point Buffalo field goal, Andrews had a chance to secure a two-point conversion that would’ve tied the score with just over 1:30 to go in the game.

Unfortunately, Andrews dropped Lamar Jackson’s pass, once again sending the Ravens packing early from the playoffs.

Before Sunday Andrews dropped only four passes during the season, the last coming in Week 6.

In seven seasons, Andrews has fumbled seven times and dropped 33 passes.

Despite Sunday’s performance Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defended the veteran tight end, suggesting if it weren’t for Andrews the Ravens wouldn’t have even made the playoffs.

Bills fans have also come to the aid of Andrews, donating to his charityfor juvenile diabetes.

