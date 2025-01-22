‘I couldn’t believe I was 34 and diagnosed with cancer’: Triad woman shares story of cancer battle during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

By Lindsay Clein

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness and learn about prevention.

While cervical cancer is the third most diagnosed GYN cancer, doctors say it is very curable and early detection is key.

“Cancer is not age discriminatory,” said Dara Rickard, who is currently battling cervical cancer. “It doesn’t matter your age. I couldn’t believe I was 34 diagnosed with cancer. Stage 2.”

Rickard is a cancer warrior.

“Adjusting to life after cancer is strange,” she said.

A mother of three, her story spans back to last May — when she went to the hospital for a preterm labor.

“During my cervical exam, they found a spot that felt weird,” she said.

Rickard gave birth to her son and underwent a biopsy. It turns out that spot was a tumor spanning about 3 centimeters, which she found out about just five weeks after he was born.

“We got the results back, and it was, in fact, cervical cancer,” she said.

According to doctors, cervical cancer usually has a high success rate if it’s caught early.

“Cervical cancer is the third most diagnosed GYN cancer,” said Robin Atkinson, Novant Health Cancer Center GYN oncology nurse navigator. “But it is very curable, so early detection is important.”

Oftentimes with cervical cancer, there may not even be any warning signs, which is why annual visits to the gynecologist are so important.

“It may not be a fun experience to go to the gyno, but please just go,” said Rickard. “Make an appointment, it will take maybe two hours max of your day. It’s worth it knowing you don’t have to worry about this for the rest of your life.”

Rickard underwent chemotherapy and is currently in immunotherapy.

