Toronto police seize $83-million worth of cocaine in bust linked to Mexican drug cartel

By Codi Wilson

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Toronto police say they seized $83 million worth of cocaine, the largest bust in the service’s history, following a drug squad probe involving a violent Mexican drug cartel.

The seizure was announced at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon where officials released details of an months-long investigation dubbed Project Castillo.

Police said about 835 kilograms of cocaine was confiscated and six people were arrested in connection with the investigation, which police described as an “extensive joint forces investigation into drug importation and trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.”

The suspects, police said, include two Mexican nationals and four Canadians. Arrest warrants have been issued for three additional suspects.

“Taking these drugs off our streets prevents violence, protects lives, and dismantles dangerous criminal networks. This impact is only possible through the dedication of our members and the invaluable collaboration of our partners,” Chief Myron Demkiw said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The investigation included members of the York Regional Police Service, Canada Border Services Agency, and border officials in Windsor, Ont.

Speaking at Tuesday’s news conference, Supt. Paul MacIntyre, of the Toronto Police Service’s Organized Crime Enforcement unit, said about half of the cocaine was seized during a bust at the border.

He said about 475 kilograms of cocaine were confiscated from a truck that travelled from Mexico, through the United States, and into Canada.

He said police received information back in August about cocaine being distributed in the Greater Toronto Area when someone tried to transport the illicit substance through a shipping company.

“We started to investigate… At some point we realized that an 18-wheeler was coming from Mexico through the United States up into Canada. It travelled through the states, got to our border, when it crossed into Canada, we asked the CBSA and the Mounties to stop it for us,” MacIntyre said.

“In and around that time, we were also executing search warrants at which time we were arresting several people at what we will call stash houses.”

He described the suspects who were arrested as “high-level distributors.”

Of the three suspects that are outstanding, investigators said they believe only one of them, identified as 60-year-old Niagara Falls resident Ryan Nolin, is still in Canada.

MacIntyre said the bust is linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

“That is a very violent cartel operating out of Mexico. How long it has been operating in Canada, I can’t say for certain, but we do believe that the cartel is associated to this,” he said.

“Hopefully we really did some damage to them with this. Certainly they will continue, but this hurt them.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca