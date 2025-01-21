Sheriff’s office investigates fatal bull attack on farmer

By KCCI Staff

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was attacked by a bull.

The sheriff’s office was called for a severely injured man at a property just southeast of Winterset on Sunday night. Deputies and emergency medical responders found 76-year-old Mark Hollingsworth unresponsive in the cattle feeding area of his property. Hollingsworth was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say Hollingsworth entered the bull pen to check on water for his cattle, and a bull injured him.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is looking into whether a medical issue incapacitated Hollingsworth before the attack.

