Search continues for missing teens on Oahu’s North Shore

By Eric Naktin

HONOLULU (KITV) — First responders resumed their search Sunday morning for 17-year old Samantha Chun and 18-year old Joseph Fujioka. They were last seen at a Mililani convenience store on Friday. Their belongings were found at Ke iki beach on the North Shore of Oahu Saturday morning.

Aubrie Jones with the Hawaii Lifeguard Association told Island News, “I’m a friend of the family – – it is a high surf advisory, conditions are very rough out there, these guys (involved in the search efforts) are putting themselves on the line, they’re the best of the best, going out there and looking for these two.”

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department, HPD and the Coast Guard, drones , jet skis helicopters boats and divers, are part of the search, civil air patrol joined in the search efforts as well.

From tourists to local residents, news of the missing teens has shaken the community.

Sheadon Kanoa stated, “I’m originally from Kahuku, I’m really shook how this world can be. It’s really crazy to hear about the two people that disappeared on the North Side.”

“Things can happen, you can get swept out, you can get cut up, you can disappear, nobody even knows where you went, it’s really sad, didn’t know the waves were this dangerous, so it’s awful”, added Kanoa.

The search will continue into the week.

Anyone with information on the missing teens is asked to call Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

