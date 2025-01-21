Milwaukee man, 80, found dead after hours outdoors

By Nick Bohr

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The bitter cold temperatures are likely behind the death of an older Milwaukee man early Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the man on the sidewalk moments after he fell near 12th and Orchard around 2 a.m. Sunday. Hours passed before he was discovered.

The victim is identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office as John N. Siebold, 80, a former Milwaukee attorney.

Siebold was found by a passing Milwaukee Fire Department crew returning from another call around 7 a.m., but it was clear to them that he’d been dead for hours. Grainy surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 News shows a solitary figure walking through the night early Sunday at 13th and Orchard. Moments later, another camera shows him on the ground. He wouldn’t get back up, dying there of suspected exposure.

“When we woke up, the police were here. We didn’t see anything,” said Raul Jose Diaz Monday in front of his home.

He was cleaning blood off the sidewalk where Siebold’s body was found.

“It doesn’t look good, and we called the city, and they said cleaning it up was the responsibility of the property owner,” Diaz said.

Despite the blood, Milwaukee police tell 12 News the death is not believed to be suspicious.

According to the ME’s report, Siebold was wearing a suitcoat, winter jacket and pants, but also a hospital gown when he was found.

It was 3 degrees outside when his body was spotted by the passing fire crew, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Diaz and his wife said they were heartbroken to learn that Siebold was just lying there in the cold in front of their house, and no one knew.

“Yes, I felt bad because it was so cold,” Diaz said.

12 News reached out to Siebold’s family out of state, but got no response.

A statement from Milwaukee police indicates the bleeding at the scene was consistent with a fall.

An autopsy was conducted Monday afternoon, but the results have not been released yet.

