Giant lumberjack could be cut from neighborhood

By Craig Smith

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — He’s more than 60 year old—20 feet tall and he’s been a landmark on Tucson’s northside, but now his future is in doubt.

The statue of Paul Bunyan, the legendary lumberjack has been a local legend at Stone and Glenn since 1964.

Madonna Toia says Paul’s journey to Stone and Glenn began when her father-in-law went to a trade show for parts for his hot rod shop.

“…and bought it for advertisement, and they delivered it down here, so it’s been there since 1964.”

Back then a 20 foot molded lumberjack cost $1275 plus shipping.

In 2025 dollars that would be $12,980 dollars.

Madonna says the city of Tucson would not let the family use the statue as an ad for Leo’s Auto Supply—it’s Don’s Hot Rod now.

But the statue stayed and reflected the community, trading the axe for a flag when American troops fought in Iraq during Desert Storm or holding a candy cane at Christmas.

“My daughter and my husband built a Santa suit for him. She was, like, 20 years old, I think, and they measured it and made the pattern out of newspaper and stuff. And so she sewed up the suit for Santa Claus. And a lot of people came and stood in front of it. And that was their Christmas card back in the day.”

Years ago a Tucson Police Lieutenant told us about a standard prank TPD plays on new officers. The radio call goes out, “Man with an axe, Glenn and Stone, man with an axe.” They arrive and see the man with the axe is 20 feet tall and made of fiberglass.

But now Madonna Toia says internet sales have slowed down their parts business so much that the family is selling the corner, with the hot rod shop and some other businesses too.

Family members want to find a good home for their old friend but a lot will depend on whoever buys the land.

She says, “We’ll just see what happens when it gets sold, or, you know, when we downsize, and what to do with poor Paul.”

