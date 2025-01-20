Hometown Patriot: WWII veteran Bob Harrell dies at 102

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The ArkLaTex recently lost another hero.

Bob Harrell from Vivian died Jan. 5 at 102. Harrell was one of the young men who helped win World War II on the Liberty Ship.

Time does us no favors but make no mistake Harrell helped win the war. He drove to Shreveport from Vivian to become a Marine. When he got to the place to sign up, there was a line and thought he’d come back later.

Instead, a Navy recruiter intercepted him, and Harrell went on to become a Boatsman 2nd Class on the Liberty Ship.

Harrell delivered tanks and troops to end Hitler’s evil reign in Europe just three days after the carnage at Omaha Beach. Then he moved on to the Pacific, cruising through islands, practicing for an invasion. He later arrived in Tokyo to find the war was over and Harrell says it gave him a great feeling.

However, the best feeling of all was driving up Highway 1 home to Vivian. Harrell said arriving home to his mother and siblings was a feeling that money can’t buy. There is nothing like family.

