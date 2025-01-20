Firefighters help rescue 10-foot alligator from storm drain

By Summerleigh Stones

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Cape Coral firefighters helped rescue an alligator from a storm drain Saturday morning.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, someone spotted the 10-foot-6 gator stuck along 2857 NW 27th St.

Crews helped a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper remove the gator.

They used the brush truck’s winch to lift the lid off the drain and then helped load the gator onto the truck.

Photos show the animal’s head peeking out from the storm drain embedded in the grass.

Due to the gator’s size, it will be taken to a gator farm to live out its life and possibly be part of a breeding program.

