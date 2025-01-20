Chiefs fan travels from Texas to celebrate 9th birthday at Arrowhead, gets call from Justin Reid

By Lily O’Shea Becker

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — Chiefs Kingdom is celebrating winning in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, but that celebration looks different for one 9-year-old fan from Texas.

“I came here because my birthday was yesterday and I went to the game,” Braxton said.

Braxton traveled with his dad from Lubbock, Texas, to Kansas City for the playoff game.

After the game, they went out to dinner, where they unexpectedly sat down next to Chiefs safety Deon Bush. That’s when Bush gave his friend Justin Reid, Chiefs safety, a call.

“He told me happy birthday,” Braxton said. “I was just freaking out because it was so exciting.”

Braxton said he became a Chiefs fan because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ties to Lubbock, where he played college ball at Texas Tech University.

Of course, there are other reasons, too.

“Because we make the Super Bowl and the playoffs a lot, and we’re such a good team,” Braxton said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.