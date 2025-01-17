Man arrested 13 years after woman raped in Jefferson County, Indiana

By Alex Suckow

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — Indiana State Police say they’ve made an arrest in a rape from 13 years ago.

Officials said they began investigating a sexual assault in July 2011. The rapist entered a home in Jefferson County, Indiana in the early morning, assaulted a woman and left.

In early 2024, the Indiana State Police started a cold case unit which included laboratory personnel being trained in the use of Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy and familial DNA investigative techniques.

Later in the year, they were able to identify a suspect: Craig S. Long, 37, who now lives in Switzerland County, Indiana, but previously lived near Deputy, Indiana. Deputies said he is related to the victim.

ISP said on Wednesday, they arrested Long on two counts of rape, two counts of burglary and aggravated battery, all felonies.

He was arrested without incident and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

“An arrest was made in this case due to the hard work and cooperation of investigators who continued to work on this case over the past 13 years. The expertise and skill of lab personnel trained in the use of newer DNA investigative techniques was crucial in this investigation,” Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said in a news release.

On Thursday, Long made his initial court appearance in the Jefferson County Superior Court and the judge ordered he remain held on a $500,000 bond.

