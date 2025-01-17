13-year-old hit-and-run victim found unconscious in ditch; driver tracked down by police

By Adam Bartow, Jim Keithley and Russ Reed

ELIOT, Maine (WMTW) — A Maine girl is recovering after she was struck by a vehicle in Eliot and wound up unconscious in a cold ditch following the hit-and-run, according to police.

Eliot police Sgt. Ron Lund said the 13-year-old was walking along the side of Worster Road to meet her sister at a school bus stop when the vehicle hit her at about 3:30 p.m.

Lund said the victim was found about 20 minutes later by her sister, who had just been dropped off by the bus.

“She found her sister in the ditch and she was able to get her home, and the mom called us once they got home,” Lund said.

The 13-year-old was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire to be treated for her injuries. Lund said the girl underwent a lot of tests and is in some pain, but he indicated the outcome could have been much worse.

“Literally one second earlier and she could have been run over completely,” Lund said.

Investigators used a drone to map out the crash scene and discovered debris from a vehicle. Officers then searched the neighborhood and were able to trace the debris to a man who lives nearby.

Leon Benton, 82, of Eliot, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class C felony.

“[Benton] indicated to us that he had fallen asleep and then was jolted after hearing the mirror hit something,” Lund said. “He thought he hit a tree along the side of the roadway.”

When asked if Benton felt bad for leaving the scene, Lund said: “That’s something that’s still part of the investigation.”

Benton is scheduled to answer the charge in court on April 10.

