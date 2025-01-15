Lillian Alexander Makes History: From Influencer to Presiding Judge of Harris County’s 507th District Court

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

January 15, 2-25 (Houston Style Magazine) — The future of family law is being shaped by the dynamic, passionate, and innovative leadership of Lillian Alexander. On Monday, January 20, 2025, at 3:00 PM, the Houston community will have the distinct honor of witnessing a momentous event in the history of family law. The Honorable Lillian Alexander will be sworn in as the Presiding Judge of the 507th District Court of Harris County in a ceremony at the Ceremonial Courtroom, 201 Caroline Street, 17th Floor, Houston, Texas 77002. This historic occasion is more than just the appointment of a judge—it marks the beginning of a new era for the court system, one that merges the digital age with family law. Lillian Alexander’s journey, from a skilled attorney and social media influencer to an elected official, is a powerful testament to what can be achieved when leadership, passion, and innovation come together. As a working mother of two, Judge Alexander understands the delicate balance between career and family, and she brings that invaluable perspective to the bench. Lillian shares her journey with her supportive husband, Edwin, and their two daughters, August and Blake, who inspire her commitment to family and justice. Her compassionate and empathetic approach to family law will undoubtedly benefit countless families in Harris County. Alexander’s rise to this pivotal role represents a modern-day success story—one that highlights not just her legal expertise but her unique ability to connect with people on a personal level. Known for her strong social media presence (@shessooverdressed), she has used her platform to engage and educate thousands about the complexities of family law, advocating for justice and fairness in an accessible and relatable way. Through posts, videos, and campaigns, she has empowered others to understand their rights and navigate the legal system. Her platform has become a go-to resource for families seeking guidance, offering valuable insights into family court proceedings. In her campaign (@lillianforjudge), Alexander demonstrated her dedication to serving the people of Harris County, connecting with voters and ensuring their voices were heard. Her transition from attorney and influencer to elected judge marks a powerful shift in how public officials engage with their constituents. The digital age has created a new avenue for change, and Lillian Alexander is leading the way as a trailblazer in both legal practice and public service. This is a moment of pride for the Houston community—an event that celebrates not only a remarkable career but the evolving role of public officials in our increasingly connected world. Judge Alexander’s commitment to justice, fairness, and equity is sure to make a lasting impact on families across Harris County for years to come. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness history in the making. Be part of this groundbreaking event and get an up-close look at an inspiring leader who is bringing change to the family court system. For more details, visit: votelillian.com/meet-lillian

Mark your calendars: January 20, 2025 | 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM Ceremonial Courtroom, 201 Caroline Street, 17th Floor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611