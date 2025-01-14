Team to row 2,800 miles across the Pacific to benefit veterans

By Forrest Sanders

Click here for updates on this story

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — One man’s ambition to help other veterans is nothing short of jaw-dropping, and he only has months to prepare for the adventure of a lifetime. He’s going to be joined by a team with just as much ambition.

“They did an amazing job,” said Michael Kendall, looking over a boat just wrapped by Dickson Graphics in Clarksville.

“I did 21 years in special operations,” he said, sharing his story. “I did four deployments to Afghanistan. I have severe PTSD. There are things that do set me off and trigger me.”

Living in this community with so many people who have served their country, Michael wanted to do something to help veterans living with mental health issues. That leads to a 2,800-mile adventure nothing short of epic.

“I’m going to be part of a four-man team rowing a boat across the Pacific from Monterey, California to Kauai, Huwaii,” he explained.

It’s part of a competitive race called World’s Toughest Row happening in June.

Dickson Graphics donated a wrap for the boat including names of organizations that will get donations raised by the team. That includes the Wounded Warrior Project, Three Rangers Foundation, and the main group they’re raising money for; Brothers Keeper Veteran Foundation. It’s a non-profit helping veterans living with mental health challenges.

Of course, people have questions.

“Is it a non-stop trip on the water?” one man asked.

“Yes,” Michael answered.

“The number one question everybody asks is, ‘How are you going to the bathroom?'” Michael laughed.

I asked him if he was ready for the adventure.

“Is anybody ever ready?” he smiled. “But yes. By June, we’re going to be ready.”

Money’s being raised for the group now rangeoarsrow.org.

“We wanna raise a million dollars or more,” Michael explained. “That is our goal. We don’t like to fail. When this row presented itself, it felt like a way I could give back.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.